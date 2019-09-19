In a world plagued by climate crisis, an unlikely group of activists has emerged. They strike outside the United Nations, shame the federal government for inaction on global warming, and lobby for real reform—when they're not studying for exams or learning to drive, that is. All signs point to the fact that young people will take the threat of climate change more seriously than the generations before them. They already are.

While us adults are busy talking, the following 10 kids are taking action. They'll be among the likely millions of people of gathering for tomorrow's Global Climate Strikes, a youth-led event that invites adults to leave work and join in too. (Kids in New York City public schools don't even need to worry about missing anything important; they now have official permission to play hooky.) It's hard not to feel inspired by what they've already been able to accomplish. The future is in good hands.