How To Protect Your Home From Mold After Flooding (Because, Climate Change)

Those long hours leading up to natural water events like hurricanes can be terrifying. Between keeping yourself and your family safe, as well as preparing your home as much as possible, it's a chaotic and adrenaline-infused time.

And no matter how much you prepare, sometimes Mother Nature just has other plans. As we just saw with Hurricane Ida, massive flooding can destroy homes and livelihoods and lead to serious water damage in the era of climate change.

If you're in the middle of dealing with a water-damaged home or want to be prepared for the situation in case it ever happens, here are six pro steps for protecting your home from mold after flooding.

Be mindful that this process should be adhered to right away. With water damage, time is always of the essence because mold can grow as quickly as 24 to 48 hours. (If you've arrived home and that time window has passed, you'll want to immediately treat it as a mold remediation project instead of a water mitigation project.)