4 Health Symptoms That Might Be Triggered By Mold + What To Do About It

Chances are, you’ve come across some sort of mold in your life. However, what most people don’t realize is that mold can become an insidious health problem that can wreak havoc on a person’s health for years undetected.

Because it lives in dark, damp places and we often don’t realize its effects until it is too late. Between this and the fact that I don't believe mainstream medicine often gives mold the weight it deserves, many people are left suffering for years with no real answers.

After starting one of the first functional medicine telehealth clinics in the world, I made it my mission to go the extra mile and uncover every possible piece of your health puzzle, including potential exposures like mold. Wondering if this is a problem for you? Let’s break down exactly what we know about mold, the symptoms you need to look out for, and how we can overcome mold once and for all.