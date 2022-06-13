This Will Help You (Finally!) Pinpoint The Eating Style Your Body May Need

Finding the perfect nutrition plan is like dating: it takes time, effort, a lot of trial and error (and sometimes leaves your stomach reeling)—but it's ultimately worth the struggle when you find your match.

In all seriousness, it's essential to take note of the foods you're eating, because how you nourish your body has an impact on so many different aspects of your health. Just as some foods allow you to feel your best, others may be to blame for bloating, a bad mood, and even headaches or skin flare ups. Ever notice how processed foods make you feel a bit off? That's the perfect example of certain ingredients not optimally fueling your body.

One of the most important things to remember is there's no one-size-fits-all approach to eating that will benefit everyone. Some foods that may cause you discomfort can leave someone else feeling energized and fulfilled, so finding what serves your own body can make a major impact in your general well-being and comfort.

When it comes to pinpointing exactly which foods are wreaking havoc, however, it can be difficult to come to a conclusion without analyzing your diet and testing various food combinations to find what works. Enter: an elimination diet.