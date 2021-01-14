For this study, the researchers wanted to pinpoint what causes the disruption in a person's ability to tolerate foods. IBS patients often report gastrointestinal infections at the start of their symptoms, so the team dug deeper. What if foods present during an infection wound up triggering the immune system afterward?

As it turns out, that may be exactly what's happening. And the research suggests it could be related to histamine. In their first study, the team infected mice with a bacterial infection and fed them a particular protein found in eggs—a common allergen.

After the infection was gone, that egg protein still caused an activation of mast cells (cells that release histamine) and poor digestion. And interestingly enough, the immune response was only present in the area of the intestines that had been infected.