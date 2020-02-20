If you experience unexplained chronic fatigue, joint aches, muscle pains, headaches, memory problems, or sleep disorders, it may be worth it to check what you're eating.

People are frequently diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, or a psychiatric disorder, such as anxiety or depression, typically because physicians are unable to find another cause for their symptoms.

Can we do better? Patients who come to see me with chronic symptoms often have many potential overlapping medical issues contributing to their chronic illness. Some of the biggest culprits? Food allergies, food sensitivities and nutritional deficiencies. That said, your aches and pains could very well be caused by what you're eating.