Board-certified physician

Richard Horowitz, M.D. is a board certified internist in private practice in Hyde Park, N.Y. He is medical director of the Hudson Valley Healing Arts Center, an integrative medical center which combines both classical and complementary approaches in the treatment of Lyme Disease and other tick-borne disorders. He has treated over 12,000 Chronic Lyme disease patients in the last 26 years, with patients coming from all over the US, Canada, and Europe to his clinic.

Richard has presented at numerous local, national, and international scientific conferences on Lyme Disease, and has published on the role of co-infections and toxins in Lyme Borreliosis. He was awarded the Humanitarian of the Year award by theTurn the Corner Foundation for his treatment of Lyme Disease, and has dedicated his life to helping those stricken with this devastating illness. He is also the author of the New York Times bestseller, Why Can’t I Get Better? Solving the Mystery of Lyme and Chronic Disease, released through St Martin’s press.