Lyme disease is the number one vector-borne epidemic in the world and mimics many common diseases and autoimmune illnesses. If you've been told that you suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, an autoimmune disease like MS, or are just "getting old,” it is possible that you suffer from the number one infectious cause of these symptoms.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) released data showing a tenfold increase in the number of cases of Lyme disease, with approximately one million Americans reported having been exposed to it in 2012. So if you go to a doctor complaining of fatigue with joint and muscle pain, and have a negative blood test, it's possible you may have contracted Lyme disease. How can you know whether you have a tick-borne illness causing your symptoms, though? Here are four signs to watch for: