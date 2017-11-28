Are Food Sensitivities For Life?

So where do we start when it comes to addressing food sensitivities? First, it's important to distinguish between the three main types of food reactivity:

1. Food allergies: These are correlated with the immune system and elicit the most serious and immediate reaction, including rashes, itching, hives, anaphylaxis (difficulty breathing), and swelling. This type of food allergy is irreversible.

2. Food intolerances: These intolerances are usually the result of enzyme deficiencies. Intolerances don’t directly involve the immune system and normal happen when your digestive system is simply irritated by certain foods or cannot digest them.

3. Food sensitivities: The reason behind sensitivities can be more difficult to pinpoint. Some people can even eat tiny amounts of these foods and not always have symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they are a lot less severe than allergies but can be just as debilitating and include migraines, brain fog, inflammation, digestive problems, and bloating.

"All disease begins in the gut." I cannot mention this famous quote from Hippocrates enough. When your microbiome is weakened, it can lead to increased inflammation and a cascade of other health problems including food intolerances and sensitivities. For example, when your gut is compromised, like in leaky gut syndrome, foods end up passing through the gut lining into the bloodstream. This can cause the immune system to react and trigger inflammation throughout the body. When this happens, the immune system can end up reacting to any food that passes through—even healthy ones.