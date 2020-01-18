FODMAPs, which stands for Fermentable, Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides, and Polyols, are types of carbohydrates that do not get digested or are poorly absorbed in the small intestine.

FODMAPs tend to be short carbohydrate chains and are easily fermentable by bacteria in the small intestine. Fermentation increases gas production and draws water into the colon, which lead to distention, bloating, stomach pain, gas and discomfort, ultimately resulting in constipation or diarrhea.

The low FODMAP diet restricts these carbohydrates to ease stomach and bowel symptoms.

While the diet typically helps 50% to 80% of people who follow it, there are still others who don’t get these positive results. If you’re among these people, it can be frustrating and confusing. Here are some reasons that may explain why the diet didn’t work for you and additional things you can consider trying.