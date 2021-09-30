The recipe uses gluten-free oat flour, which is great for anyone with a gluten intolerance or simply looking to increase fiber intake. If you have extra gluten-free oats on hand, Michalczyk says the process of making your own flour is easy. Simply pulse the oats in a food processor until they resemble a flour texture, she explains. Voilà, an alt-flour that's both time- and cost-efficient.

"Not only is pumpkin packed with nutrition like vitamins A, C, E and potassium and fiber, the addition of the mbg organic veggies+ gives each slice a veggie, fiber, and probiotic boost,"* Michalczyk says.

Don't have pumpkin pie spice on hand? Well, you can make that, too. Eyeballing it, increase the amount of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to achieve the same flavor profile (consider adding a dash of allspice, as well.)

These warm, natural flavors have their own health benefits, but they're mainly there for the taste. The turmeric and ginger in mbg organic veggies+, on the other hand, offer up unique antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.*

With maple syrup in place of added sugar and coconut oil in place of butter, this recipe is already a healthier option than most pumpkin breads. The addition of a greens powder helps enhance the nutritional value even more. Just one scoop incorporates a veggie goodness into the pastry (think leafy greens, sea veggies, carrots, beetroot, and alfalfa), making it a balanced breakfast option. "Adding a serving of organic veggies+ is such a great insurance policy because it can be hard to get everything found in this greens powder through our diet," Michalczyk says.