An RD-Approved Pumpkin Bread Recipe That's Secretly Nutritious
Abby Moore
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Pumpkin Bread Recipe

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

September 30, 2021 — 9:03 AM

There's a reason people are drawn to the warm flavor and aroma of pumpkin when fall arrives. One classic favorite: pumpkin bread. Unfortunately, since most are high in added sugars, the seasonal loaves are generally reserved for the occasional treat. But we're just not willing to accept that. 

Pumpkin season comes only once a year, so we want to eat as much pumpkin bread as we can, as often as we can, before the season passes. Too greedy? Maybe so, but registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D., made that dream possible when she developed this healthier veggie-packed pumpkin bread recipe. It's nutritious enough to enjoy for breakfast or dessert, without an unwanted blood sugar crash.*

A healthier take on pumpkin bread.

The recipe uses gluten-free oat flour, which is great for anyone with a gluten intolerance or simply looking to increase fiber intake. If you have extra gluten-free oats on hand, Michalczyk says the process of making your own flour is easy. Simply pulse the oats in a food processor until they resemble a flour texture, she explains. Voilà, an alt-flour that's both time- and cost-efficient. 

"Not only is pumpkin packed with nutrition like vitamins A, C, E and potassium and fiber, the addition of the mbg organic veggies+ gives each slice a veggie, fiber, and probiotic boost,"* Michalczyk says.

Don't have pumpkin pie spice on hand? Well, you can make that, too. Eyeballing it, increase the amount of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to achieve the same flavor profile (consider adding a dash of allspice, as well.)

These warm, natural flavors have their own health benefits, but they're mainly there for the taste. The turmeric and ginger in mbg organic veggies+, on the other hand, offer up unique antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.*

With maple syrup in place of added sugar and coconut oil in place of butter, this recipe is already a healthier option than most pumpkin breads. The addition of a greens powder helps enhance the nutritional value even more. Just one scoop incorporates a veggie goodness into the pastry (think leafy greens, sea veggies, carrots, beetroot, and alfalfa), making it a balanced breakfast option. "Adding a serving of organic veggies+ is such a great insurance policy because it can be hard to get everything found in this greens powder through our diet," Michalczyk says.

Pumpkin Bread With Hidden Nutrients Recipe

Ingredients 

  • ¾ cup gluten-free oat flour
  • 1 cup 1:1 gluten-free flour 
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 tsp. cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp. cloves
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 serving (1 Tbsp.) mbg organic veggies+
  • 1½ cups pumpkin puree
  • ½ cup coconut oil
  • 2 eggs
  • ¾ cup maple syrup 
  • Nonstick cooking spray or more coconut oil
  • 2 tbsp. pumpkin seeds

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan using nonstick spray or coconut oil.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, salt, and organic veggies+. 
  3. In a separate large bowl, mix together the pumpkin puree, coconut oil, eggs, and maple syrup with a wooden spoon.
  4. Stir in the flour mixture and mix just until combined. (Some lumps are OK.)
  5. Pour the batter into the greased pan and, if desired, sprinkle pumpkin seeds on top.
  6. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the bread cool for about 10 minutes in the pan and then transfer onto a cooling rack to cool completely before slicing.
  7. Enjoy for a week stored in an airtight container in the fridge (if it lasts that long!) or freeze!
Bottom line.

Pumpkin season will come and go before we know it. Make the most of it with this healthy, veggie-packed pumpkin bread. "This pumped-up pumpkin bread is a snack you can feel so good about all fall long," she says. And if you're still not ready to let go come December, don't worry, the loaf will last in the freezer.

