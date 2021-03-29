mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
This R.D. Shares Her Healthy Eating Tips For People With GI Issues

This R.D. Shares Her Healthy Eating Tips For People With GI Issues

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs By Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
emon orzo pasta with portabello mushrooms, asparagus, peas and leeks

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

March 29, 2021 — 11:04 AM
It's National Nutrition Month! All month long, we're highlighting the importance of a personalized nutrition approach and celebrating R.D.s across a range of specialties—hospitals, schools, community programs, universities, private practice, industry, and beyond.

If the gut works, use it. That’s a slogan all dietitians learn early on in clinical training, then apply in hospital and outpatient settings across the world. When the gut doesn’t work (temporarily or chronically), an R.D. can help calculate a patient’s individualized nutrition needs for enteral (tube) and/or parenteral (intravenous) feeding approaches.

Carol S. Ireton-Jones, Ph.D., R.D.N., L.D., C.N.S.C. knows a lot about calculations for nutrition needs. After all, she developed the equation all dietitians use around the globe.

Ireton-Jones is a clinical nutrition expert with decades of nutrition care experience for a variety of patients in hospital and outpatient settings. She developed “The Ireton-Jones equations” that R.D.’s and M.D.’s use in clinical settings, for estimating energy requirements in hospitalized patients.

At her successful private practice headquartered in Dallas, Ireton-Jones manages patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, including IBS, IBD, and gastroparesis. She also serves patients with parenteral and enteral nutrition needs (i.e., individualized intravenous and tube-feed nutrition formulas). What's more, she has been named Fellow of both the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (FAND) and The American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (FASPEN).

I had the distinct pleasure of discussing this year’s National Nutrition Month theme with Ireton-Jones. She shared invaluable insights on her philosophy and approach to personalized nutrition, for herself and her patients with GI challenges.

1) What does this year’s National Nutrition theme “Personalize Your Plate” mean to you?

One of my favorite National Nutrition Month slogans was “All Foods Fit,” and the slogan for 2021 goes right along with that. Good nutrition is what someone likes to eat and therefore will eat—it’s personal. For example, my personal plate will not contain beets! For others, beets are standard fare.

My clients have GI challenges which means they may have very specific foods or food components that they can and cannot tolerate. They personalize their plate to their liking—as an R.D., it is my job to help them find what they like, and give suggestions to keep it healthy. In fact, I think everyone has a personalized plate.

Advertisement

2) Do you follow a specific dietary pattern?

Following a specific diet pattern is not for me. I like the Mediterranean and DASH diets, as both of these patterns deliver a nice balance of nutrients and foods. When my clients do not know where to start, I recommend both of these. 

I teach the FODMAP elimination diet for my clients with IBS, but the most important thing to remember about that diet is that it’s elimination and reintroduction. The goal is not to be restricted to low FODMAP for a lifetime, but to discover what foods work for that individual—a personalized plate.

3) What’s your go-to nutrient-dense meal right now (breakfast, lunch or dinner)?

My favorite snack/lunch is cottage cheese. I have been conducting an informal survey in my practice, and only about 20% of my patients like cottage cheese. So many people are missing out! It is delicious, versatile, packed with protein, and provides calcium and some potassium. 

In one-half cup of cottage cheese, I have a high protein snack. As a lunch, I can mix it with fruit or a salad and hearty whole grain crackers. If lactose is a problem, the lactose-free cottage cheese is equally good.

4) Is there one “MVP” healthy food or meal addition you're personally loving right now?

Many of my clients cannot tolerate garlic or onion, yet these are staples spices. What I have found in trying different recipes using a variety of spices, is that sometimes these garlic and onion flavors overpower the flavors of the natural food. 

Imagine a streamlined tomato sauce with whole peeled tomatoes, extra-virgin olive oil, sea salt and fresh basil. This is a delicious recipe from chef Chris Bianco that I got out of the local newspaper. Trying different spices or just using salt and pepper to taste allows the real flavor of foods to come out and shine.

Connect with Ireton-Jones at Good Nutrition for Good Living and on social @DrCIJRD.

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. mbg Director of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. Ashley received her B.A. in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

After A 40-Year Career In Nutrition, This Is The Cardiocentric Diet I Follow

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
After A 40-Year Career In Nutrition, This Is The Cardiocentric Diet I Follow
Functional Food

The Genius Way This School RD Is Teaching Her Preschooler Healthy Eating Habits

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
The Genius Way This School RD Is Teaching Her Preschooler Healthy Eating Habits
$79.99

The Elimination Diet

With Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
The Elimination Diet
Spirituality

Attention Span Running Low? Why Astrologers Say You Can Blame The Cosmos

The AstroTwins
Attention Span Running Low? Why Astrologers Say You Can Blame The Cosmos
Beauty

The Weird Reasons Your Hair Is Duller Post-Winter & How To Revamp It

Alexandra Engler
The Weird Reasons Your Hair Is Duller Post-Winter & How To Revamp It
Love

How Online Marriage Counseling Works, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
How Online Marriage Counseling Works, In Case You're Curious
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The Surprising Benefit Of Melatonin (Other Than Sleep) + An MD’s Go-To Sources

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Benefit Of Melatonin (Other Than Sleep) + An MD’s Go-To Sources
Beauty

What Is Your Skin Type? A Quiz To Find Out + The Best Products For Each

Jamie Schneider
What Is Your Skin Type? A Quiz To Find Out + The Best Products For Each
Routines

A 12-Minute Yoga Flow To Wring Out All The Tension In Those Tight Hips

Phyllicia Bonanno
A 12-Minute Yoga Flow To Wring Out All The Tension In Those Tight Hips
Beauty

This Is The Best Oil To Mask Split Ends In Case You Need It

Alexandra Engler
This Is The Best Oil To Mask Split Ends In Case You Need It
Sex

Questions About Vibrators? Consider Them Answered — We Asked The Experts

Sarah Regan
Questions About Vibrators? Consider Them Answered — We Asked The Experts
Mental Health

The Surprising Eye Trick That Can Actually Help Anxiety, From A Neuroscientist

Olivia Giacomo
The Surprising Eye Trick That Can Actually Help Anxiety, From A Neuroscientist
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/rd-tips-for-gi-challenges

Your article and new folder have been saved!