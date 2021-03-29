If the gut works, use it. That’s a slogan all dietitians learn early on in clinical training, then apply in hospital and outpatient settings across the world. When the gut doesn’t work (temporarily or chronically), an R.D. can help calculate a patient’s individualized nutrition needs for enteral (tube) and/or parenteral (intravenous) feeding approaches.

Carol S. Ireton-Jones, Ph.D., R.D.N., L.D., C.N.S.C. knows a lot about calculations for nutrition needs. After all, she developed the equation all dietitians use around the globe.

Ireton-Jones is a clinical nutrition expert with decades of nutrition care experience for a variety of patients in hospital and outpatient settings. She developed “The Ireton-Jones equations” that R.D.’s and M.D.’s use in clinical settings, for estimating energy requirements in hospitalized patients.

At her successful private practice headquartered in Dallas, Ireton-Jones manages patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, including IBS, IBD, and gastroparesis. She also serves patients with parenteral and enteral nutrition needs (i.e., individualized intravenous and tube-feed nutrition formulas). What's more, she has been named Fellow of both the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (FAND) and The American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (FASPEN).

I had the distinct pleasure of discussing this year’s National Nutrition Month theme with Ireton-Jones. She shared invaluable insights on her philosophy and approach to personalized nutrition, for herself and her patients with GI challenges.