Does It Get Better Than A 6 Ingredient No-Bake Fudge? Try This Sweet & Salty Take

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
No-Bake Vanilla Fudge

Image by Christina Leopold / Contributor

November 14, 2020 — 14:04 PM

With distance keeping us apart this holiday season, I've been looking for DIY kitchen projects that might make it safely to my loved ones, as a heartfelt treat. This super simple fudge might be just the type of thing I've been hoping to find. With only six ingredients and just as few steps to put it together, the sweet, from No-Bake Vegan Desserts, uses cashew butter for the base and maple syrup as it's natural sweetener.

Christina Leopold, the author, says this might even be her favorite recipe in the book: "This no-bake fudge is prepared in minutes with only a few ingredients, and can be stored in your freezer so that you always have a stash of sweets on hand," she writes. And she has a unique suggestion for how to use it, other than for snacking: "Try adding it to warm oatmeal for a sweet, gooey and melty treat," she suggests—which sounds like a super fun way to upgrade our bowl of oatmeal with some sweet, salty, nutty, flavor.

Cashew butter might not be the nut butter you reach for first, but if you only have the whole nuts available you can always make your own—just make sure you roast them first so they have a bit more flavor. After all, with so few steps to make the fudge, why not DIY the nut butter?

Gluten-Free Salted Vanilla Bean and Cashew Butter Fudge

Makes 20 to 25 fudge pieces

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cashew butter
  • 3⁄4 cup maple syrup
  • 3 tbsp coconut oil (solid)
  • 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
  • 1⁄2 tsp sea salt or Himalayan pink salt
  • Coarse sea salt, for garnish

Method

  1. Put the cashew butter, maple syrup, coconut oil, vanilla bean paste and salt in your food processor and blend for a few minutes, until everything is combined and the mixture is smooth and creamy.
  2. Line a 6 x 8–inch baking tray, dish or tub with parchment paper and transfer the fudge into the tray using a rubber spatula. Gently tap the tray on your work surface to knock out any air bubbles.
  3. Transfer the tray to the freezer to set for 3 hours.
  4. Once firm, sprinkle the fudge with some coarse sea salt and remove it from the tray.
  5. Cut the fudge into chunks and serve. Store the fudge in the freezer in an airtight container. It will last for several weeks.
Reprinted with permission from No-Bake Vegan Desserts by Christina Leopold, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Christina Leopold

