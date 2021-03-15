mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
You've Tried Green Goddess, But What About Pink Goddess Dressing?

You've Tried Green Goddess, But What About Pink Goddess Dressing?

Lauren Toyota
Cookbook author & food blogger By Lauren Toyota
Cookbook author & food blogger
Lauren Toyota is the writer, personality, and recipe developer behind the 'hot for food' vegan blog and YouTube channel.
Pink goddess smoothie

Image by Lauren Toyota / Contributor

March 15, 2021 — 11:05 AM

You've heard of green goddess dressing, but how about pink goddess? It's so pretty and packs the nutritious punch of beets. It's best to use frozen beet chunks or peeled raw beets for this dressing, as I find the color is the brightest and prettiest.

But if all you can find are jarred or canned beets, try to find ones that don't have added sugar. If they have added vinegar, then be sure you don't add the lemon juice until you taste without it and add as much as you need. If using frozen beets, defrost in a bowl of hot water for 5 to 8 minutes, until. mostly thawed, and then drain the water. If using canned or jarred, drain the excess liquid before adding the beets to the blender.

Pink Goddess Dressing

Makes 1 ¼ cups

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1 cup beet chunks
  • 3 large garlic cloves
  • ½ cup vegan mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup loose-packed fresh basil leaves
  • ¼ cup loose-packed fresh dill
  • ¼ cup loose-packed fresh parsley
  • ¼ cup coarsely chopped green onion or chives
  • 2 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice (about 1 lemon)
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Method

  1. In a high-powered blender, combine all of the ingredients and blend until very smooth.
Reprinted from HOT FOR FOOD ALL DAY. Copyright © 2021 by Lauren Toyota. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Lauren Toyota
Lauren Toyota Cookbook author & food blogger
Lauren Toyota is a former MuchMusic VJ and MTV Canada host and a YouTube sensation. Her channel and blog, hot for food, attract a wide and engaged audience of young people curious about...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Snack On These Protein-Packed Homemade Crackers With Everything Seasoning

Eliza Sullivan
Snack On These Protein-Packed Homemade Crackers With Everything Seasoning
Functional Food

12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist

Abby Moore
12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Spirituality

Your Horoscope Is In & This Week Is All About New Beginnings

The AstroTwins
Your Horoscope Is In & This Week Is All About New Beginnings
Love

6 Do's & Don'ts When You're Dating Someone Who's Been Cheated On

Sarah Regan
6 Do's & Don'ts When You're Dating Someone Who's Been Cheated On
Beauty

3 Genius Tips For Keeping Lipstick In Place (Yes, Even Under A Mask)

Alexandra Engler
3 Genius Tips For Keeping Lipstick In Place (Yes, Even Under A Mask)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Routines

This 13-Minute Yoga Flow Perfectly Punctuates A Long Work Day

Phyllicia Bonanno
This 13-Minute Yoga Flow Perfectly Punctuates A Long Work Day
Home

How To Clean & Condition Your Leather The Natural Way

Sarah Regan
How To Clean & Condition Your Leather The Natural Way
Beauty

The Curl Cream That Turned My Hair Routine To A 1-Step Process

Alexandra Engler
The Curl Cream That Turned My Hair Routine To A 1-Step Process
Spirituality

A Neuroscientist On The (Important) Difference Between Wisdom & Intelligence

Sarah Regan
A Neuroscientist On The (Important) Difference Between Wisdom & Intelligence
Integrative Health

Why This MD Says Intestinal Gas Can Be A Good Thing (Yes, Really)

Steven Gundry, M.D.
Why This MD Says Intestinal Gas Can Be A Good Thing (Yes, Really)
Love

20 Types Of Kisses & The Meaning Behind Each One, From Experts

Abby Moore
20 Types Of Kisses & The Meaning Behind Each One, From Experts
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/pink-goddess-dressing-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!