You've Tried Green Goddess, But What About Pink Goddess Dressing?

You've heard of green goddess dressing, but how about pink goddess? It's so pretty and packs the nutritious punch of beets. It's best to use frozen beet chunks or peeled raw beets for this dressing, as I find the color is the brightest and prettiest.

But if all you can find are jarred or canned beets, try to find ones that don't have added sugar. If they have added vinegar, then be sure you don't add the lemon juice until you taste without it and add as much as you need. If using frozen beets, defrost in a bowl of hot water for 5 to 8 minutes, until. mostly thawed, and then drain the water. If using canned or jarred, drain the excess liquid before adding the beets to the blender.