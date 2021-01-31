There’s a common misconception that frozen fruits and veggies are not as healthy as their fresh counterparts. As long as there are no additives, frozen produce is actually just as nutritious as fresh (and sometimes even more) .

Because one isn’t inherently better than the other, it can be tricky to decide between fresh or frozen produce. According to a TikTok from clinical dietitian nutritionist Steph Grasso, M.S., R.D., what’s most important is choosing the option you’re more likely to eat.

To help you make a more informed decision, Grasso recommends asking yourself the following questions: