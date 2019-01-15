Found: The Cheapest Foods To Cleanse Your Gut Daily

First off, make sure your appliances are set to safe temperatures. That's below 40 degrees F for the fridge and 0 degrees F for the freezer. Nothing kills that gut-healthy awesomeness like food spoilage or a foodborne illness.

Stock up on powerhouse veggies like Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, and kale. You can expect to spend anywhere from $1.50 to $5 per pound, depending on the time of year, the region, and whether you purchase organic or not. Frozen varieties offer up the same nutritional benefits and are often available at a lower price point, typically costing about $1 to $3 per pound, so don't ignore the freezer aisle.

For an easy side dish, I love the Trader Joe's Cruciferous Crunch Collection—a mix of shredded kale, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and red and green cabbage. Try it sautéed with some garlic, and enjoy with your favorite protein. I love it with eggs and roasted sweet potato for breakfast.

With fruit, you do want to be mindful that large amounts of even naturally occurring sugars like fructose can be problematic when dealing with gut issues, but when you're craving sweetness, berries are a good option. Their high fiber content helps slow the breakdown of that fructose, and they're packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants.

Frozen berries are my go-to year-round because the flash-freezing process helps lock in that nutritional goodness. Also, you don't have to worry about them going bad before you can use them. A bag of frozen berries will typically cost you about $1.99 to $3.99. Enjoy them thawed with yogurt or oats or cooked into baked goods or made into sauces. You can also enjoy them still frozen as a snack or in a base for a smoothie.

To work in probiotics, enjoy plain Greek yogurt and kefir. My clients love Lifeway Kefir and strained kefir cups, which are 99 percent lactose-free and provide 12 different types of beneficial bacteria. Try them in smoothies, dips, or instead of milk in overnight oats or chia pudding. You'll spend about $2.99 for a 32-ounce bottle of kefir or around $1.79 for the cups.

When I was working on healing my own gut health after having to be on four rounds of antibiotics in early 2018, I found myself eating sauerkraut straight from the jar. You can make your own using cabbage and salt for virtually nothing, or you can buy it. Try the different options from Farmhouse Culture (about $6.99) or Trader Joe's (about $4).

Though wild fish; organic, free-range poultry; and grass-fed beef may cost more per pound, when you purchase smaller amounts and bulk up your plate with veggies, it makes it easier to justify the higher cost. If it makes more sense for you to purchase a larger amount during a sale, you can freeze what you're not going to use within a few days.

And don't forget about eggs! These little guys are a cost-effective nutrient-packed option. You can spend anywhere from $1 to $8 a dozen depending on where you're shopping and whether you purchase organic and/or pasture-raised. I love Vital Farms and Handsome Brook Farm (about $6.99), but I also often buy the $3.99 organic cage-free eggs from Trader Joe's.

Some of my clients who typically avoid grains make an exception for Food For Life's Ezekiel sprouted grain bread and English muffins, as the sprouting process increases digestibility. Stash them in the freezer to keep them fresh, and toast up as needed ($2.69 to $6.99).