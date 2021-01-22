The term superfood can often seem intimidating or unapproachable, but when it comes to spinach, neither sentiment rings true. The versatile vegetable is easy to find year-round and you can use it in everything from smoothies, to salads, to pasta dishes without significantly altering the flavor. The only downfall: how quickly spinach spoils.

"It won't last as long as hardier greens such as collard greens and kale because the leaves are more tender," culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, L.D., explains. The tender leaves and the high moisture content (about 90% water) make it difficult to buy spinach in bulk—or even make it through one bag—before it wilts.

“If it starts to look slimy or has a bad odor, don’t eat it,” registered dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, advises. Those are two tell-tale signs your spinach has spoiled. Thankfully, there are a few ways to store spinach (in the fridge and freezer) to make it last longer.