Functional Food
Why You Should Add Beets To Your Shopping List & How To Cook With Them

Why You Should Add Beets To Your Shopping List & How To Cook With Them

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Abstract composition of sliced beets

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

February 17, 2021

Multipurpose produce is a thing, and we don't just just mean a vegetable you can use multiple ways: we're talking veggies that have many usable parts. (Think: carrot greens and watermelon rind.)

Another great example of a versatile veggie: beets! This vibrant food is packed with nutrients—from the greens, to the roots, to the bulbs. And there are just as many delicious ways to cook beets as there are health benefits.

Why you should eat more beets.

Other than the obvious—that they're delicious and versatile—beets are a good source of heart-healthy compounds and phytonutrients. According to registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, "Beets are high in nitrates, which turn into nitrite and nitric oxide" which can help support healthy blood pressure.

One systematic review and meta analysis published in the Journal of Nutrition in 2013 found that "inorganic nitrate and beetroot juice supplementation was associated with a significant reduction in systolic blood pressure," she told mindbodygreen.

Other studies have linked beet juice specifically to athletics. Anecdotally, some people have found that beetroot juice is good for muscle recovery, while others "may also experience improved athletic performance and exercise endurance," according to Davar. 

"Beets contain a lot of phytonutrients," says Davar, "called anthocyanins and betalains. They support detoxification through increasing enzymes." While the body's natural detoxification processes (aka the liver) are thoroughly up to the challenge in most cases, these nutrients help support that crucial organ's function. Similar phytonutrients are found in pomegranates and other deep red fruits and vegetables.

Our 10 favorite ways to enjoy beets.

One of the best things about beets is how versatile they are. The bulbs feature a rich, slightly sweet, slightly tart, earthy flavor. Plus, they come in a variety of colors—though the red ones are the most iconic, and tend to have a good dose of phytonutrients. Here's some of our favorite ways to enjoy this root vegetable—at any meal of the day.

Looking for even more ways to enjoy beets? Here's ten more ideas for adding this vegetable to your diet.

