Other than the obvious—that they're delicious and versatile—beets are a good source of heart-healthy compounds and phytonutrients. According to registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, "Beets are high in nitrates, which turn into nitrite and nitric oxide" which can help support healthy blood pressure.

One systematic review and meta analysis published in the Journal of Nutrition in 2013 found that "inorganic nitrate and beetroot juice supplementation was associated with a significant reduction in systolic blood pressure," she told mindbodygreen.

Other studies have linked beet juice specifically to athletics. Anecdotally, some people have found that beetroot juice is good for muscle recovery, while others "may also experience improved athletic performance and exercise endurance," according to Davar.

"Beets contain a lot of phytonutrients," says Davar, "called anthocyanins and betalains. They support detoxification through increasing enzymes." While the body's natural detoxification processes (aka the liver) are thoroughly up to the challenge in most cases, these nutrients help support that crucial organ's function. Similar phytonutrients are found in pomegranates and other deep red fruits and vegetables.