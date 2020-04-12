How To Use Beets To Make Red Velvet Pancakes For Breakfast

When you think of pancakes, it probably conjures mental images of maple syrup or berries and cream, and probably not of beets.

These colorful root vegetables are a popular ingredient in juices and are a good source of vitamin B3 (aka niacin) and betaine, which supports heart health.

This beet pancake recipe from Kirsten Buck's cookbook Buck Naked Kitchen is a great way to use up leftover beets but also a great way to try working them into a different meal. And you'll end up with gorgeous, red velvet-esque pancakes, too.