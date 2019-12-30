The biggest challenge if you're a wine lover is to find a drink that will be a decent substitute for red wine—something that has some body and structure to it but is not too sweet. This is the nearest I've gotten to it. Beetroot is not everyone's cup of tea, admittedly, but it has the richness and color—a magnificent magenta if you make it with freshly juiced beets—to make you feel like you're enjoying a gutsy red.