Coleslaw Can Be Boring, But Not This Veggie-Packed Raw Slaw Recipe

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Kale Salad Or Slaw

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

May 22, 2020 — 15:03 PM

Coleslaw is a classic summer side, but that doesn't mean we can't make it a little more fun. Where standard recipes are all cabbage and carrots, this recipe adds some additional produce and flavor to make the idea of a slaw feel fresh and new.

For The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook, Elisa and Robert Bildner teamed up with Chef Brian Alberg, formerly of the Red Lion Inn, to bring together recipes from family run farms from around the Berkshires of Massachusetts.

The book is full of inspired ways to use homegrown veggies, and this updated recipe for slaw from Et Cetera Farm takes a crisper full of fresh produce and a few carefully picked condiments to make a perfect slaw—one that can be made vegan, too.

The book calls out the recipe and light and slightly sweet, particularly thanks to the inclusion of antioxidant rich beets and a touch of fresh orange juice in the dressing. That plus a little spicy sriracha and soy sauce makes for the perfect balance of spice, sweet, and salt.

Raw Slaw Recipe

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise or vegan mayonnaise
  • 4 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons sriracha
  • Juice of 1 orange (about ¼ cup)
  • 2 cups finely ribboned cabbage
  • 2 cups finely ribboned kale
  • 1 cup shredded carrot
  • 1 cup shredded gold or Chioggia beet
  • 3 scallions, chopped finely
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • ¼ cup chopped nuts (walnuts, pecans, or any preferred nut)

Method

  1. Whisk together the mayonnaise, soy sauce, sriracha, and orange juice in a large bowl until a smooth dressing is achieved.
  2. Add the cabbage, kale, carrot, beet, scallions, and cilantro. Using tongs or your fingers, mix together the slaw, pinching to soften the vegetables. 
  3. Pour on the dressing to fully coat the vegetables, scatter the chopped nuts on top, and serve.
Excerpted from The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook. Copyright 2020 by Elisa Spungen Bildner and Robert Bildner. Reproduced by permission of The Countryman Press. All rights reserved.

