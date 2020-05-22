Coleslaw is a classic summer side, but that doesn't mean we can't make it a little more fun. Where standard recipes are all cabbage and carrots, this recipe adds some additional produce and flavor to make the idea of a slaw feel fresh and new.

For The Berkshires Farm Table Cookbook, Elisa and Robert Bildner teamed up with Chef Brian Alberg, formerly of the Red Lion Inn, to bring together recipes from family run farms from around the Berkshires of Massachusetts.

The book is full of inspired ways to use homegrown veggies, and this updated recipe for slaw from Et Cetera Farm takes a crisper full of fresh produce and a few carefully picked condiments to make a perfect slaw—one that can be made vegan, too.

The book calls out the recipe and light and slightly sweet, particularly thanks to the inclusion of antioxidant rich beets and a touch of fresh orange juice in the dressing. That plus a little spicy sriracha and soy sauce makes for the perfect balance of spice, sweet, and salt.