Ranked number one in best overall diets, best plant-based diets, and easiest diets to follow, it’s no secret that the Mediterranean diet is beneficial. While all components are delicious and good for you, researchers from the American Heart Association (AHA) say olive oil might be the key ingredient in heart health.

During the AHA’s Epidemiology and Prevention Meeting, researchers presented study findings, which linked olive oil consumption to reduced heart health risks.

Previous studies have made the same association, but they were based in Mediterranean countries, where olive oil is produced and eaten much more frequently. "Our aim was to investigate whether higher olive oil consumption was beneficial to heart health in the US population," said lead author of the study, Marta Guasch-Ferre, Ph.D.