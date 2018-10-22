Have You Heard Of Gastroparesis? It Could Explain Your Bloating, Nausea & Pain

So, once you're diagnosed, then what? Well, if there's a particular cause identified, then treatment and management should be focused on the underlying cause in addition to the symptoms, not just the symptoms. Dietary modifications are at the core of any management strategy for gastroparesis. It's important to make sure fluids and electrolytes are balanced and blood sugar is controlled. It's suggested that people eat frequent small meals rather than two or three moderate-to-large meals a day, and some people may even need food blenderized.

Remember, this is all a matter of how much your stomach can take based on how fast it can move. If you try to fill your stomach faster than it can empty, then you're going to have a problem. So go slow and slowly fill up your stomach, giving the stomach more time (and less stress) to empty. The gastroparesis diet usually also entails meals that are low in fat and contain only soluble fiber. This is simply because it's easier for the stomach to process this type of diet. Fats are complex and harder to process, just as insoluble fibers are. If you make the job easier for the stomach, you will experience fewer symptoms. Hopefully, as your symptoms improve, you can liberalize your eating patterns and food choices. It can sometimes be helpful to work with a dietitian skilled in helping people with gastroparesis. Some people also consider food sensitivity testing to see if it might offer some insight into how they can optimize their dietary choices.