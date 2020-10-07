The multi sectional cross-study looked at 92 participants, each with some form of an inflammatory bowel disease, like Crohn’s. After analyzing their daily fiber intake, researchers realized all of the participants were deficient in dietary fiber.

Sure, certain fiber sources might cause inflammatory flare-ups, but eliminating them might actually be more harmful for the gut in the long-run. "Ninety-seven percent of Americans are not getting the minimal amount of fiber that's recommended to them, which is 25 grams for women and 37 grams for men," gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., previously told mbg co-CEO Jason Wachob.

In terms of the study? Only 38% of the participants were consuming an adequate amount of dietary fiber, and the intake of resistant starches was even lower. According to the study, the recommended daily intake for resistant starches is 20 grams per day, yet participants were only eating an average of 2.9 grams per day.