This Type Of Fiber Can Enhance Sleep & Manage Stress, Study Finds 

Scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder split young, male rats into two groups and studied the physiological effects of different diets. One group ate a normal diet, while the other was given a diet of prebiotic-rich foods.

While sleeping, the group who ate prebiotic nutrients spent more time in non-rapid-eye-movement (NREM) sleep, which is a dreamless sleep state that promotes restoration. After experiencing stress, though, they spent more time in rapid-eye-movement (REM) sleep, which the study called “stress recovery.”

The group who ate a normal diet experienced unhealthy changes in body temperature and when under stress, their gut microbiomes became less diverse.

“The biggest takeaway here is that this type of fiber is not just there to bulk up the stool and pass through the digestive system," said lead author Robert Thompson, Ph.D., “It is feeding the bugs that live in our gut and creating a symbiotic relationship with us that has powerful effects on our brain and behavior.”