This Watermelon Basil Water Is The Perfect Post-Workout Drink
Overcome fatigue by dealing with its root cause: dehydration. Minerals are the foundation of proper hydration, as maintaining them in optimal levels helps with oxygenation throughout the body. Infusing water with mineral-rich watermelon creates nature's perfect electrolyte balancer. This colorful, fun elixir is a great way to get your kids to drink more water, too.
Beautiful and hydrating, the watermelon is made up of 90% water and is naturally high in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, which help your body maintain a healthy fluid balance. A member of the melon family, it gets its brilliant red color from high levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant also found in tomatoes.
Reach for this recipe in hot and sweaty summer months, and turn your love of watermelons into your new go-to energy drink!
Watermelon Hydrator
Makes 4 cups
Ingredients
- 2 cups cubed watermelon
- Juice and rind of ½ a lime
- 20 basil leaves or 2 large sprigs (use variegated basil for a more beautiful elixir)
- Himalayan salt to taste
- 4 cups water
Method
- In a quart-size jar, layer all of the ingredients starting with the watermelon, then fill the jar with water.
- Seal the jar and let sit in the refrigerator anywhere from 3 to 24 hours before serving.
- When ready to serve, pour the liquid into a glass, leaving the solid ingredients in the jar.
- Keep in the fridge for up to 2 days.
Adapted and reprinted from Beauty Water by Tori Holmes. Beauty Water is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
