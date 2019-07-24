This Watermelon Basil Water Is The Perfect Post-Workout Drink

Overcome fatigue by dealing with its root cause: dehydration. Minerals are the foundation of proper hydration, as maintaining them in optimal levels helps with oxygenation throughout the body. Infusing water with mineral-rich watermelon creates nature's perfect electrolyte balancer. This colorful, fun elixir is a great way to get your kids to drink more water, too.

Beautiful and hydrating, the watermelon is made up of 90% water and is naturally high in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, which help your body maintain a healthy fluid balance. A member of the melon family, it gets its brilliant red color from high levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant also found in tomatoes.

Reach for this recipe in hot and sweaty summer months, and turn your love of watermelons into your new go-to energy drink!