mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recovery

This Watermelon Basil Water Is The Perfect Post-Workout Drink

Tori Holmes
mbg Contributor By Tori Holmes
mbg Contributor
Tori Holmes is a nutritionist, author, and holds the record for the youngest woman to row an ocean. She founded Nectar Juicery in her hometown of Vancouver.

Image by Pixel Stories / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 24, 2019
Staying hydrated during the summer can feel like a workout in itself—add in a sweaty session and you've got yourself a recipe for serious dehydration, unless you're careful. Tori Holmes' new book Beauty Water has hydrating recipes for everything from immunity and energy to sexuality and spirit. Her Watermelon Hydrator, recipe below, has the added benefit of containing magnesium, potassium, and salt, three minerals that are needed post-workout that can aid in recovery. 

Overcome fatigue by dealing with its root cause: dehydration. Minerals are the foundation of proper hydration, as maintaining them in optimal levels helps with oxygenation throughout the body. Infusing water with mineral-rich watermelon creates nature's perfect electrolyte balancer. This colorful, fun elixir is a great way to get your kids to drink more water, too. 

Beautiful and hydrating, the watermelon is made up of 90% water and is naturally high in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, which help your body maintain a healthy fluid balance. A member of the melon family, it gets its brilliant red color from high levels of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant also found in tomatoes. 

Reach for this recipe in hot and sweaty summer months, and turn your love of watermelons into your new go-to energy drink! 

Watermelon Hydrator

Makes 4 cups

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cubed watermelon
  • Juice and rind of ½ a lime
  • 20 basil leaves or 2 large sprigs (use variegated basil for a more beautiful elixir)
  • Himalayan salt to taste
  • 4 cups water

Method

  1. In a quart-size jar, layer all of the ingredients starting with the watermelon, then fill the jar with water. 
  2. Seal the jar and let sit in the refrigerator anywhere from 3 to 24 hours before serving. 
  3. When ready to serve, pour the liquid into a glass, leaving the solid ingredients in the jar. 
  4. Keep in the fridge for up to 2 days.

Adapted and reprinted from Beauty Water by Tori Holmes. Beauty Water is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Tori Holmes
Tori Holmes mbg Contributor
Tori Holmes is a nutritionist, author, and holds the record the youngest woman to row an ocean. In her early twenties, a devastating breast cancer diagnosis led Holmes to pursue...

More On This Topic

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-watermelon-basil-water-is-the-perfect-post-workout-drink

Your article and new folder have been saved!