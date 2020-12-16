Broadly judging the health benefits of rice can be difficult since there are so many varieties: white, brown, wild, jasmine, basmati, the list goes on. In general though, author of Eat Your Vitamins and registered dietitian nutritionist, Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN says all types of rice can fit into a healthy diet. “Our bodies run on carbohydrates and rice is an excellent way to meet your energy needs,” she tells mbg.

Speaking of energy: white rice is a great option to eat before endurance exercise. "Simple carbs without a lot of extra insoluble fiber are the way to go the night before a race," Amy Shah, M.D. previously told mbg. Carbs with soluble fiber are harder to digest and may lead to an upset stomach during intense or prolonged exercise.

More nutritionally dense options for everyday eating include brown rice and black rice. “Black rice is one of the healthiest rice varieties, due in part to all the powerful antioxidants and phytonutrients (think the more intense the color, the higher in health-promoting nutrients),” certified culinary nutritionist and cookbook author Leah Vanderveldt, writes for mbg. “It also contains fiber, iron, and copper along with protein.”

How to use it: You can enjoy rice on its own, as a side to a protein like chicken, salmon, or tofu (here: a Japanese chef’s guide to making the perfect rice). Davis also likes pairing rice with Asian-inspired meals, like congee, or sushi.