Is there anything cauliflower can't be these days? This cruciferous veggie transforms into mashed potatoes, gnocchi, and, of course, rice. Cauliflower rice is a good alternative for people following the keto diet or trying to keep their blood sugar in balance by limiting their carbohydrate intake. Cauliflower also tends to have higher fiber content than regular rice—particularly white rice.

How to use it: mbg class instructor and celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque likes to make cauliflower rice bowls using protein and veggies over riced cauliflower.