Functional Nutrition Program

CUSTOMER SUPPORT

FAQS

Are there any prerequisites to taking this program? Do I need to have any prior knowledge?

Absolutely no prior knowledge is required or necessary for this program, but it's an added bonus if you have some prior knowledge/experience!

Upon purchase of this program, you'll receive a master reading list, curated for both those new to nutrition and well-versed in functional medicine. Reading these books is totally optional, but highly recommended.

Are there any additional materials required to take this training?

In order to take this program, you'll need access to the internet via computer, tablet, or mobile device. While any internet browser will work, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox, or Safari for the most efficient user experience.

Will I be certified to teach nutrition upon completion of this program?

This program is not a teaching certification

Upon completion of the training, students will receive a certificate of completion that exemplifies dedication to and comprehension of the nutrition program material.

What can I call myself after I complete this program, e.g. nutritionist, health coach?

Upon completion of the program, you will be awarded a digital certificate of completion and the title of mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Guide (mbg FNG).

This exemplifies your dedication and in-depth understanding of functional health and nutrition, and signifies to others that you have put in the effort and taken the time to dive deeper into this subject matter.

Will I be able to speak to one of the instructors/all of the instructors about health issues I'm experiencing?

Each instructor will be conducting live Q&A office hours, and we have outlined when these office hours will be held—you can find this schedule in your Student Dashboard. These live Q&A office hours should be used for questions pertaining to the program content only.

Please note, any issues regarding your personal health should be directed towards your healthcare practitioner. These types of inquiries are out of mindbodygreen’s scope.

Do I have to stick to a particular schedule or can I take the program at my own pace?

You can take as much time as you like to complete this program, as it is entirely self-paced and you have lifetime access to all of the material.

However, if you’d like to hold yourself to a practical timeframe, we recommend that you complete the training in 25 weeks. In the Program Syllabus, you will find a recommended amount of time to spent on each module.

Can I use this program towards continuing education credits to earn my bachelor's/master's degree in nutrition?

At the moment, there are no continuing education credits associated with the completion of this program.

Is this program downloadable to listen to or watch offline?

Unfortunately, no, you cannot listen, watch, or submit content without being connected to the Internet. You must be connected to the Internet in order to listen to or watch the content within the program, as well as to submit your reflections and quiz responses.