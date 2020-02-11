Unlock The Power Of Food To Heal Your Body, Prevent Disease & Achieve Optimal Health

Introducing mindbodygreen’s Functional Nutrition Program: A First-Of-Its-Kind Learning Experience Taught By Acclaimed Instructors Mark Hyman, M.D., Frank Lipman, M.D., Kelly LeVeque, & More.
mindbodygreen’s Functional Nutrition Program

Unlock The Power Of Food To Heal Your Body, Prevent Disease & Achieve Optimal Health

Introducing mindbodygreen’s Functional Nutrition Program: A First-Of-Its-Kind Learning Experience Taught By Acclaimed Instructors Mark Hyman, M.D., Frank Lipman, M.D., Kelly LeVeque, & More.

WATCH TRAILER

Unlock The Power Of Food To Heal Your Body, Prevent Disease & Achieve Optimal Health

Introducing mindbodygreen’s Functional Nutrition Program: A First-Of-Its-Kind Learning Experience Taught By Acclaimed Instructors Mark Hyman, M.D., Frank Lipman, M.D., Kelly LeVeque, & More. WATCH TRAILER

Video Class Image
Do You Crave A
Deeper, More Holistic
Understanding Of The Role Nutrition Plays In Achieving
Optimal Health?
  • Are you confused by the seemingly infinite theories on the best ways to eat and live for optimal wellness?
  • Do you want to improve specific areas of your health, such as gut issues, inflammation, thyroid concerns, or food intolerances?
  • Have you been prescribed endless, expensive medications that only offer temporary relief, rather than address the root cause of the issue?
  • Are you tired of feeling like society is telling you to lose weight and look younger, but never how to feel better in your body and actually become healthier?
  • Do you think there’s so much more to food than just providing sustenance?
MAKE YOUR FOOD DO MORE FOR YOU
Introducing
mindbodygreen's Functional
Nutrition Program

We created this unique, first-of-its-kind program based on the philosophy that food should be functional—that food is a pathway to optimal health and wellbeing, and is the medicine you need to fight inflammation, make skin glow, balance hormones, heal the gut, and so much more.

By enrolling, you’ll have access to teachings by world-renowned functional health experts and practitioners, including Mark Hyman, M.D., Frank Lipman, M.D., Holistic Nutritionist Kelly Leveque, Vincent Pedre, M.D., Joel Kahn, M.D., Taz Bhatia, M.D., Amy Shah, M.D., Robin Berzin, M.D., Steven Gundry, M.D., Robert Rountree, M.D., and Will Cole D.C., who will show you how to implement this philosophy into your life, and equip you with the tools you need to achieve greater health and prosperity.

THE EXPERTS
Your Guides
In Functional
Nutrition
Kelly LeVeque
Best-Selling Author & Celebrity Nutritionist
Mark Hyman, M.D.
Best-Selling Author & Director of The Cleveland Clinic For Functional Medicine
Frank Lipman, M.D.
Best-Selling Author & Director of The Eleven Eleven Wellness Center
Vincent Pedre, M.D.
Best-Selling Author & Director of Pedre Integrative Health
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
Best-selling Author & Director of CentreSpringMD
Joel Kahn, M.D.
Certified Holistic Cardiologist & Director of The Kahn Center For Cardiac Longevity
Amy Shah, M.D.
Double Board-Certified MD & Functional Medicine Expert
Robin Berzin, M.D.
Functional Medicine Physician and Founder & CEO of Parsley Health
Steven Gundry, M.D.
Renowned Heart Surgeon & Best-Selling Author
Robert Rountree, M.D.
Functional Medicine Physician & Chief Medical Advisor for Thorne
Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP
Functional Medicine Expert & Best-Selling Author
AS SEEN IN:
AS SEEN IN:
Your mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Guide Certification (mbgFNG)

Your digital certificate and mbgFNG title can be displayed on your website, LinkedIn profile, social media platforms, and in your email signature and resume. Your new title will solidify your presence in the mindbodygreen family, giving you early access to our revitalize event, and giving you preferential status of mbg editorial submissions (after all, it signifies a deep wealth of nutrition nutrition knowledge, something we—and other publications—highly value in contributors!). Display this symbol of your knowledge and dedication proudly.

Your mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Guide Certification (mbgFNG)

Your digital certificate and mbgFNG title can be displayed on your website, LinkedIn profile, social media platforms, and in your email signature and resume. Your new title will solidify your presence in the mindbodygreen family, giving you early access to our revitalize event, and giving you preferential status of mbg editorial submissions (after all, it signifies a deep wealth of nutrition knowledge, something we—and other publications—highly value in contributors!). Display this symbol of your knowledge and dedication proudly.

Your Enrollment Benefits
  • As soon as you enroll, you can immerse yourself in the fascinating world of functional nutrition.
  • You’ll receive expert instruction from celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, alongside world-renowned doctors and experts in the field of functional medicine and nutrition such as Mark Hyman, M.D., Frank Lipman, M.D., and many more.
  • You’ll learn how to heal the body through the power of food, so that you can feel rejuvenated and more alive than you ever thought possible.
  • You’ll gain access to over 160 video lessons, as well as a series comprehensive guides to common ailments and their food-related solutions.
  • You’ll discover lifestyle changes you can make to prevent disease and promote longevity.
  • You can participate in live discussion boards where you can interact with and get feedback from your classmates, as well as Dr. Frank Lipman’s Be Well Health Coaches.
  • You’ll receive $200 off of the regular price if you enroll today.
  • You will be part of a one-of-a-kind functional nutritional learning experience that you can complete anytime, anywhere, that’s unlike any other program on the market.

MBG and its courses are not accredited or evaluated by any governmental, academic or other independent body. The completion of MBG's courses does not convey academic credit which will be recognized or transferable to academic educational institutions. Completion of a course or series of MBG courses and any certificate or other evidence thereof provided by MBG may not be recognized by third-parties, including employers, governmental bodies and educational institutions, as imparting upon the participant any particular qualification, skill-set or fitness to practice or perform any particular task or profession, and MBG makes no representations or warranties to that effect. Please view our full disclaimer here.

X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Installment Plan Details

Pay $399.75 today to reserve your spot in the class, and we'll automatically charge your card for each remaining payment upon the due date.

DATE
AMOUNT DUE
Today
$399.75
Feb 11,2020
$399.75
Mar 12,2020
$399.75
Apr 11,2020
$399.75
Total (USD)
$1599.00
X
Gift This Class:
Video Courses Image
Functional Nutrition Program
With Kelly LeVeque

To:

From:

Message:

Deliver On:

Cancel
Add Gift to Cart Cancel
X
Edit Recipient Information
Video Courses Image
Functional Nutrition Program
With Kelly LeVeque

To:

From:

Message:

Deliver On:

Cancel
Update Gift Cancel
X
Message teacher directly
Have something you want to discuss in private? You can message Charlie Knoles directly via email.
The teacher will send a response to this email.
Send Email
Cancel
X
Installment Plan Details

Peer Review

Submit
X
Manage Email Notifications

Class Reminders

X
Take Your Meditation Practice To The Next Level
X
Rate This Class:
Let us know what you think! This message will be shared with the team at mbg for class improvements.
Cancel
Submit Rating
X
Added to Your Cart
Class Package Image
With Kelly LeVeque
Checkout Continue Shopping
Other Classes You May Enjoy
Buy more and save!
Get 10% off two classes, and 15% off 3 or more classes.
X
X
Checkout Step 1
Create your account


I have read and understood the terms of use.

or
Continue with Facebook
Already have an account? Log in to purchase.
X
Log in

Log In Forgot Password?
or log in with:
Don't have an account? Sign up!
X
Forgot Password

Submit
X
Checkout Step 1
Looks like you just need to set up a password to finish creating your account.

I have read and understood the terms of use.

Continue to checkout
or
Continue with Facebook
Already have an account? Log in to purchase.
Close
You're on your way!
Sign up to preview this class

Cancel
Close
Join the Discussion
You must purchase this class before contributing to discussions.
Video Courses Image
Functional Nutrition Program
With Kelly LeVeque
Purchase Now No, thank you.
Close
We hope you enjoyed your free preview.
Ready to take it to the next level?
Video Courses Image
Functional Nutrition Program
With Kelly LeVeque
Purchase Now No, thank you.
Close
You already previewed this class.
Ready for more?
Buy Now
X
Close Video
X
Close Video
X
Close Video