Going into this program, my fellow classmates and I showed up thinking health coaching would entail a pretty prescriptive relationship with clients. We figured a client would come in with a goal (wanting to eat healthier, for example) and we'd tell them how to get there.

But what I've learned is that giving someone the answer doesn't really teach them anything, and it also might not be the right solution for them.

In health coaching, the client is in the driver's seat, and the coach is in the passenger's seat. There are many paths to get where they want to go, and we help them get there—but we're not leading the way. This was a difficult mindset shift to make at first. But after practicing this type of coaching in my program and with my own clients, I've seen how truly magical these techniques are in action.