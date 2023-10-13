What To Expect When You Hire A Health Coach, From Intro Call To Final Session

Once you've decided to move forward with a health coach, there's some more legwork to do.

Before your initial session, you'll likely be asked to fill in an intake form with questions about your health history and goals. This may include questions on everything from your diet to your sleep patterns to your stress levels. Cording notes that she also likes to ask clients about how ready they feel to make health changes (there's no 'right answer' to this question, by the way!).

It's important to take your time with this form. Even if it feels like a chore at first, it allows you to reflect on your health journey and what you're really hoping to get out of coaching. Filling it in may also give you some new ideas about ways you could level up your current routine.

For this reason, even if a coach doesn't ask you any questions about your physical, mental, and emotional health before your first session, it may be worth jotting down some notes anyway.