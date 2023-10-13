What To Expect When You Hire A Health Coach, From Intro Call To Final Session
Setting a health goal and achieving a health goal are two very different things. Even the most disciplined among us have "failed" a healthy pursuit at one point or another—either because we lacked the time or resources to complete it or it just wasn't a fit for us to begin with. Zero shame either way.
It's the job of a health coach to help people set achievable goals and accomplish them through small, sustainable changes. Unlike specialized practitioners like therapists, OB/GYNs, and nutritionists, health coaches guide clients toward a broader vision of what optimal health means to them.
So, what does this actually look like in practice? While you may know what to expect when you see your eye doctor or gyno for a checkup, health coaching visit agendas can vary widely—especially if you see a health coach who is not certified by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).
To become NBHWC-certified, coaches learn a course curriculum that's informed by a standardized national board exam. So, while all these coaches have unique backgrounds and perspectives, they approach the transformation process from a similar lens and structure their sessions accordingly.
If you're curious about what the process is all about and whether it's for you, here's a rundown of what to expect when you meet with a health coach one-on-one.
What to expect in the intro call
Before you sign a contract with a potential coach, you'll likely have a call with them to see if they're a good fit.
This is where you'll learn about a coach's scope of services. (A health coach cannot prescribe medication or diagnose disease, for example.) You'll also chat through the nitty gritty of their pricing, session structure and cadence, and scheduling process, says Alexa Hanshaw, a National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coach and graduate of mindbodygreen's Health Coaching Certification program.
This is your chance to gauge if a coach is a fit not just logistically, but personally. "You want to work with a health coach that you feel comfortable being vulnerable with. If you show up to that first session and you're not ready to open up to them, it's going to be very hard for them to help," says Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, a registered dietitian who also offers health coaching.
What to expect before your first meeting
Once you've decided to move forward with a health coach, there's some more legwork to do.
Before your initial session, you'll likely be asked to fill in an intake form with questions about your health history and goals. This may include questions on everything from your diet to your sleep patterns to your stress levels. Cording notes that she also likes to ask clients about how ready they feel to make health changes (there's no 'right answer' to this question, by the way!).
It's important to take your time with this form. Even if it feels like a chore at first, it allows you to reflect on your health journey and what you're really hoping to get out of coaching. Filling it in may also give you some new ideas about ways you could level up your current routine.
For this reason, even if a coach doesn't ask you any questions about your physical, mental, and emotional health before your first session, it may be worth jotting down some notes anyway.
What to expect during session 1
Your first session with a health coach may also be the longest. Hanshaw notes that she usually meets with most clients for 30 minutes, but may spend 45-60 minutes in this initial meetup.
The reason is simple: There's a lot to cover off the bat! This session is when your coach can really get to know you and your goals. You'll likely walk through your intake form together and then talk more concretely about what you hope to accomplish over the next few weeks or months.
A lot of times, people have big dreams for work or big dreams for family, but they may not have big dreams for their health.
"I like to use the first session to build a lot of rapport between the two of us and then also help the client think through their health vision," says Hanshaw. "A lot of times, people have big dreams for work or big dreams for family, but they may not have big dreams for their health," says Hanshaw. This session is your time to think more expansively about what well-being means to you. So it's important to go into it with an open mind and willingness to consider new possibilities.
What to expect during session 2
After session one, you might meet with your coach every 1-4 weeks (each coach will have their own recommended cadence). Session two will likely be an opportunity to dig deeper into your motivations and what's driving you to make changes in the first place.
"The goal of this is really to help [clients] have a touchstone for when challenges come up," says Hanshaw. When barriers inevitably sabotage your new gym routine or sleep schedule, what will you tell yourself to get back on track? That's what you'll solidify in this session. With these guiding values, you'll be ready to work with your coach on, well, the real work!
What to expect in future sessions
After these initial meetings, your time with a coach—whether it's 15 minutes or an hour—will likely be spent checking in on how you are working towards your goal(s).
You'll be asked to share how you progressed over the last week(s), and talk about any challenges you faced. The coach is there to listen, ask questions, and offer support as needed.
"We as coaches want to be talking the least amount possible," says Hanshaw. "We want the client to be really talking about what's coming up for them and what they want to focus on... My role is really to support them in the 'doing.' I'm not giving them answers."
All this talking may feel funny at first, but it's meant to help you gain confidence and self-efficacy. (Your coach won't be there when the temptation strikes to skip a gym day or stay out late drinking, after all.) Ideally, you'll be able to get a place where you can be your own health coach.
Once you do, you may taper your coaching sessions to meet less often or graduate from coaching altogether.
What do you do in between sessions?
The takeaway
Working with a health coach is a valuable way to set smart health goals and gain the skills to achieve them bit by bit. It's important to find a coach who you feel comfortable with, has the proper credentials, and works on a schedule that fits your lifestyle. Your first few sessions will be all about solidifying your goals and understanding your motivations. From there, expect to leave every meeting feeling one step closer to your best.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.