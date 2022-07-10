Say you’re sitting in a lecture or a work meeting, trying to parse through information as you’re being told to create your own thoughts and embrace new ideas. This would be the perfect time for critical listening. “Critical listening is a reasonable and systematic process of evaluating and forming an opinion on what is being heard by analyzing the difference between fact and opinion,” explains board-certified psychiatrist Roxanna Namavar, D.O. “It allows you to assess information in order to form opinions and create plans from what is being said to you.”

Having the skill to work through information and building your own opinions is essential within your work, but may even extend to your personal life if you’re put in a sales situation. “Critical listening is also important when evaluating the claims of someone trying to persuade you of something or sell something to you. Critical thinking will allow you to see through the hype in order to discern your own opinion about what’s being presented to you,” notes licensed marriage and family therapist, Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT.

So, how can you improve your critical listening skills? Namavar suggests starting with determining the difference between fact and opinion, recognizing bias within conversation, and allowing yourself to think outside of the box. “Focus on logic, facts, and reason, and an old trick—write down what you hear,” she notes. This method of listening is all about engaging your intellectual mind.