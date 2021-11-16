5 Ways To Really Bond With Your Partner This Holiday Season, From A Psychologist

Deep listening is one of the best gifts we can give to our partners. In the early stages of a relationship, it's common to listen intently as you get to know a new partner. Yet, as the relationship ages, it can be tempting to turn off mindful listening in favor of multitasking, interrupting, or being uninterested.

Action item: Make time and space for mindful listening. Set aside all other tasks, look your partner in the eyes, and listen respectfully, deeply, and quietly. (If you're not sure what to talk about, see No. 2 on this list.)

The goal is to make your partner feel heard and seen. If issues such as interrupting and distractions are hardwired in, be patient with each other as you rewire your minds to be present for heartfelt listening. Simply ask for a redo as you learn how to listen mindfully.