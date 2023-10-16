I started my career in human resources—an experience that showed me how people's health impacts their ability to show up at work. I saw the many ways that health hardships caused employees to suffer.

While working a corporate job, I personally was going through some health challenges and I had a choice to make: take a lot of medication or change my lifestyle. I ultimately chose the latter, and the journey inspired me to pivot into a career helping other people feel their best.

I received my first health coaching certification in 2011, and have been practicing as a certified health coach ever since. On top of my private practice that supports people who are experiencing or recovering from mental health illnesses, I also teach the next generation of coaches as an instructor of mindbodygreen's Health Coach Certification (HCC) program.

If you, too, are interested in shifting into a career that helps people take control of their health, here's why you should make HCC your starting point.