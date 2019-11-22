These Keto 'Mashed Potatoes' Will Wow Your Thanksgiving Crowd

While following a keto diet does require some sacrifices, you won't feel like you're missing out on a thing when you pair this Smashed Loaded Cauliflower recipe with your turkey. It has all the hearty goodness and flavor of traditional mashed potatoes but with considerably fewer carbs—the best of both worlds! Plus, since it's made in the slow cooker, you can focus your attention on your other side dishes (and your family members) while it cooks.