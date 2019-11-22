mindbodygreen

These Keto 'Mashed Potatoes' Will Wow Your Thanksgiving Crowd

Lindsay Boyers
Lindsay Boyers is a nutrition consultant specializing in elimination diets, gut health, and food sensitivities. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.

November 22, 2019

While following a keto diet does require some sacrifices, you won't feel like you're missing out on a thing when you pair this Smashed Loaded Cauliflower recipe with your turkey. It has all the hearty goodness and flavor of traditional mashed potatoes but with considerably fewer carbs—the best of both worlds! Plus, since it's made in the slow cooker, you can focus your attention on your other side dishes (and your family members) while it cooks.

Loaded Smashed Cauliflower

Serves 6

Ingredients:

  • 1 large head cauliflower, cut into florets
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup chicken bone broth
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 2 scallions, chopped, green part only

Method:

  1. Place cauliflower in slow cooker. Add garlic, rosemary, salt, pepper, and broth. Cook on low for 5 hours or until soft.
  2. Drain excess liquid from slow cooker and add remaining ingredients, except scallions. Use an immersion blender to purée. Sprinkle scallions on top and serve hot.

Excerpted from The Everything® Keto Cycling Cookbook by Lindsay Boyers. Copyright © 2019 by Simon & Schuster Inc. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

