When it comes to making a soup that works as a stand alone meal, it's not just about packing it with filling ingredients, but also with ones that provide a well rounded set of nutrients—which is exactly what this clever vegetable soup does.

The core of the soup is made up with three ingredients that pack in nutrients. Great Northern beans provide a dose of plant-based protein, farro (an ancient grain) is a good source of fiber and other phytonutrients, and bitter green Swiss chard provides vitamins and minerals. Not only that, but this trio of ingredients are fabulously tasty together, too.

"It’s a soup you can probably make any night of the week without having to run to the store (just be sure to plan ahead so you can soak the beans overnight)," writes Dan Kluger of the recipe. Though he originally developed it for a feature in Food & Wine, it now has a place of honor in his new cookbook, Chasing Flavor.

This is the sort of meal we imagine making on a cozy at home Sunday, and enjoying it for the whole week to come as a quick lunch. While it's not totally pantry-based, we always have some produce like leafy greens on hand—and are always looking for now ways to utilize those go-to ingredients.