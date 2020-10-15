mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Try This Farro & White Bean Soup With Leafy Greens For A Perfect Batch-Made Meal

Try This Farro & White Bean Soup With Leafy Greens For A Perfect Batch-Made Meal

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
faro and white bean soup with leafy greens

Image by Evan Sung / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 15, 2020 — 11:32 AM

When it comes to making a soup that works as a stand alone meal, it's not just about packing it with filling ingredients, but also with ones that provide a well rounded set of nutrients—which is exactly what this clever vegetable soup does.

The core of the soup is made up with three ingredients that pack in nutrients. Great Northern beans provide a dose of plant-based protein, farro (an ancient grain) is a good source of fiber and other phytonutrients, and bitter green Swiss chard provides vitamins and minerals. Not only that, but this trio of ingredients are fabulously tasty together, too.

"It’s a soup you can probably make any night of the week without having to run to the store (just be sure to plan ahead so you can soak the beans overnight)," writes Dan Kluger of the recipe. Though he originally developed it for a feature in Food & Wine, it now has a place of honor in his new cookbook, Chasing Flavor.

This is the sort of meal we imagine making on a cozy at home Sunday, and enjoying it for the whole week to come as a quick lunch. While it's not totally pantry-based, we always have some produce like leafy greens on hand—and are always looking for now ways to utilize those go-to ingredients.

Farro and White Bean Soup

Makes 8 to 10 Servings

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • Kosher salt
  • 1 cup dried Great Northern beans
  • ¾ cup farro
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small Spanish onion, thinly sliced
  • ½ cup diced carrots
  • ½ cup diced celery root
  • 4 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced (3 tablespoons)
  • One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1 bunch Swiss chard, leaves coarsely chopped, stems reserved for another use
  • Freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. In a bowl, whisk 6 tablespoons salt into 4 cups water until dissolved. Add the beans and soak for at least 8 hours, or overnight.
  2. Drain the beans and place in a medium sauce-pan. Cover the beans with at least 4 inches of water and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer the beans until tender, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Drain, reserving 3 cups of the cooking liquid.
  3. Meanwhile, place the farro in a small sauce-pan and cover with 2 inches of water. Add 1 tablespoon salt and bring to a boil. Cook the farro until al dente, about 20 minutes. Drain.
  4. In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 7 minutes.
  5. Add the carrots, celery root, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes.
  6. Add the tomatoes with their juices and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the juices have reduced by half, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the reserved cooking liquid from the beans and 7 cups water and bring to a simmer.
  7. Stir in the beans, farro, and Swiss chard and simmer over medium heat until the chard is wilted, about 5 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Excerpted from CHASING FLAVOR: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly © 2020 by Daniel Kluger. Photography © 2020 by Evan Sung. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Recipes

You Can Do Better Than Plain Old PB&J: Here's An Update To Try

Samah Dada
You Can Do Better Than Plain Old PB&J: Here's An Update To Try
Recipes

An RD's Healthy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe With Hidden Nutrients

Abby Moore
An RD's Healthy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe With Hidden Nutrients
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

Sleeping This Many More Minutes A Night Could Make You More Mindful

Sarah Regan
Sleeping This Many More Minutes A Night Could Make You More Mindful
Beauty

Why You Should Stretch Before Your Skin Care Routine (Really!) + 3 To Try

Jamie Schneider
Why You Should Stretch Before Your Skin Care Routine (Really!) + 3 To Try
Parenting

Why Embracing Vulnerability As A Parent Can Be Hard (But Is Necessary)

Gertrude Lyons, MA, Ed.D.
Why Embracing Vulnerability As A Parent Can Be Hard (But Is Necessary)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

This Form Of Chronic Stress Impacts The Health Of BIPOC Communities

Eudene Harry, M.D.
This Form Of Chronic Stress Impacts The Health Of BIPOC Communities
Beauty

Fact Or Fiction: If You Pluck A Gray Hair, Will More Grow In Its Place?

Jamie Schneider
Fact Or Fiction: If You Pluck A Gray Hair, Will More Grow In Its Place?
Personal Growth

Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style

Abby Moore
Never Been Close To Your Parents? You May Have This Attachment Style
Routines

Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group

Helen Phelan
Have Aches & Pains? Tension Can Stem From This Oft-Neglected Muscle Group
Climate Change

The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way Soil Health Could Be Affecting Your Sleep Quality
Integrative Health

An Integrative Psychiatrist's Go-To Tool For Easing Fear & Anxiousness

Emma Loewe
An Integrative Psychiatrist's Go-To Tool For Easing Fear & Anxiousness
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nutrient-packed-vegetable-soup-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!