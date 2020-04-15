We have an old fridge that is a real gem because it has deep, deep shelves that allow me to push things all the way to the back and leave them there for months on end. I took an hour and deep cleaned the fridge, mostly because it was gunky, but also to simply lay eyes on the things that I felt were good enough to save at one point but had forgotten about over time. By simply being reminded of what was on hand, those items were fresh in my mind and over the course of the day wove themselves into dinner ideas.

I cook mostly with vegetables, so it is a touch surprising the sheer number of different animal fats in my fridge. I save the schmaltz and drippings from any sort of roast chicken or pork. We have a dog and have found her favorite treat, and ours, is the remnants of marrow bones after we have roasted and scooped the marrow onto toast with a big green salad. Every time we roast beef bones, there is a lot of fat leftover. Potatoes cooked in beef fat are one of my favorite flavors in the world, but I save the fat and then always forget to roast the potatoes in it.

Same with jars of jams, pickles, and relishes, so I combined like items. Why does one have two jars of half eaten pickled jalapeños, or, count them: three jars of capers? It’s hard to say, but now my fridge was much more reasonable with just a single, fuller jar of each.

At a restaurant I used to run in Chicago, all the cooks would play a game of how many containers of random ingredients could we use up. I knew I was about to start a second round, against myself, and I needed to know what was on hand. By reorganizing the fridge, I simply reminded myself of all the things past-Abra had made that could come in handy today.