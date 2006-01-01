Executive chef & author

Abra Berens is the executive chef at Granor Farm, a certified organic farm in southwest Michigan, and the author of Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables. Abra has been cooking since 2006, from Michigan's Zingerman's Deli, to chef driven restaurants in Chicago. In 2017, she left her position as Executive Chef at Local Foods to join the Granor team. As the chef at Granor Farm, Abra combines her love of Michigan, cooking vegetables just-pulled from the ground, and sharing them with others around one big table. Ruffage is her first cookbook, and it focuses on vegetables: How to select them, how to store them, how to prepare them along with hundreds of recipe variations to make it easy to work delicious veggies into your daily repertoire. Abra has also been featured in the New York Times, Epicurious, CBS Saturday Morning, Vice, The Kitchn, and Better Homes & Gardens.