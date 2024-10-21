Skip to Content
Recipes

For An Omega-3 Fix, Try Salmon With Bok Choi & Ginger-Poached Apricots 

Abra Berens
Author:
Abra Berens
October 21, 2024
Abra Berens
Executive chef & author
By Abra Berens
Executive chef & author
Abra Berens is the executive chef at Granor Farm, a certified organic farm in southwest Michigan, and the author of three cookbooks.
Ginger-poached apricots over salmon
Image by EE Berger / Photographs © EE Berger
October 21, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I use the term "choy or choi" as a general catchall of the choi family, Chinese cabbages in the brassica family. This group includes bok choy, tatsoi, pak choi, and choy sum. All are cabbages that don't form heads and have broad leaves.

As cool weather-loving brassicas, they tend to turn up at farmers markets in the spring and fall. Should you not be able to find them, you can substitute other cabbages, such as napa or savoy. Wash carefully, paying special attention to the dirt that can collect at the base of the stem.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups [480 ml] dry white wine
  • 1 orange (about 3 oz [90 ml]), zest and juice
  • 1 lemon (about 1.5 oz [45 ml]), zest and juice
  • 2 in [5 cm] ginger, peeled
  • 2 whole star anise pods
  • 2 green cardamom pods
  • 2 lb [910 g] apricots, halved and pits removed
  • ¼ cup [60 ml] neutral oil
  • 2 Tbsp chili flakes
  • 4 salmon fillets (about 4 oz [120 g] each), skin removed
  • Salt
  • 4 to 6 baby bok choy (about 1½ lb [680 g])

Directions

  1. In a medium pot over medium heat, bring the wine, orange zest and juice, lemon zest and juice, ginger, star anise, and cardamom to a simmer. Add the apricots and poach until tender, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool in the poaching liquid.
  2. In a small frying pan, heat the neutral oil over high heat for about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat and add the chili flakes. Steep for 10 minutes.
  3. In a large pot fitted with a steamer basket, bring 3 in [7½ cm] of water to a rapid boil. Season the salmon all over with salt. Transfer carefully to the steamer basket. Steam, covered, for 5 minutes. Add the bok choy and steam for 4 minutes more.
  4. To serve, place a fillet of the fish on a plate next to a couple of bok choy. Top with a few poached apricot halves and drizzle all over with the chili oil.

Excerpted from Pulp: A Practical Guide to Cooking With Fruit by Abra Berens © 2023. Published by Chronicle Books. Photographs © EE Berger.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

