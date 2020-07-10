First, researchers from Cambridge studied 9,754 people with type 2 diabetes, along with 13,662 people who'd participated in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition. Based on their findings, higher levels of both vitamin C and carotenoids were linked with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. (Bonus points: those two are great for your skin as well!*)

In the second study, Harvard researchers looked for links between type 2 diabetes rates and whole grain consumption based on survey data from nearly 200,000 people. Those who ate the most whole grains had a 29% lower rate of type 2 diabetes, compared to those whole didn't eat them.

Harvard researcher, Yang Hu, Sc.D., notes in a press release that these findings "provide further support for the current recommendations that promote increased consumption of whole grain as part of a healthy diet for the prevention of type 2 diabetes."