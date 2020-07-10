mindbodygreen

News

3 Foods Found To Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk In New Research

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Fresh Produce

Image by Toma Evsuvdo / Stocksy

July 10, 2020 — 13:03 PM

Type 2 diabetes is a steadily growing issue in the United States and beyond. Nearly one in 10 Americans has diabetes, and 90-95% of those cases are type 2, which occurs when the body's cells don’t respond to insulin in the way they should. But according to new research from Harvard, along with the University of Cambridge in the U.K., there are three kinds of foods that are linked with lower risk for type 2 diabetes.

What the researchers found.

To study different foods as they related to diabetes risk, researchers conducted two separate studies to look at vitamin C, carotenoids, and whole grains.

nr+

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula, featuring carotenoids.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.7)
nr+

First, researchers from Cambridge studied 9,754 people with type 2 diabetes, along with 13,662 people who'd participated in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition. Based on their findings, higher levels of both vitamin C and carotenoids were linked with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. (Bonus points: those two are great for your skin as well!*)

In the second study, Harvard researchers looked for links between type 2 diabetes rates and whole grain consumption based on survey data from nearly 200,000 people. Those who ate the most whole grains had a 29% lower rate of type 2 diabetes, compared to those whole didn't eat them.

Harvard researcher, Yang Hu, Sc.D., notes in a press release that these findings "provide further support for the current recommendations that promote increased consumption of whole grain as part of a healthy diet for the prevention of type 2 diabetes."

Advertisement

Foods to look for.

Vitamin C, carotenoids, and whole grains are pretty easy to come by. Here are some common foods to look out for.

Vitamin C

  • Red & green peppers
  • Citrus fruits
  • Kiwi
  • Broccoli
  • Strawberries
  • Brussels sprouts
  • Cantaloupe
  • Tomatoes
  • Cauliflower
  • Cabbage
  • Spinach
Advertisement

Carotenoids

  • Carrots
  • Pumpkin
  • Sweet potato
  • Cantaloupe
  • Kale
  • Mangoes
  • Peaches
  • Nectarines
  • Yellow squash
  • Watermelon
  • Tomatoes

Whole Grains

  • Brown rice
  • Corn
  • Quinoa
  • Spelt
  • Bulgar
  • Whole oats
  • Amaranth
  • Whole barley
  • Millet
  • Buckwheat

More and more, we're beginning to understand the importance of food as medicine, and how to harness its power for greater overall wellbeing. Of course, eating these three food groups won't protect against type 2 diabetes on their own or make up for lack of exercise or too much junk food—but incorporating them into a regular diet of nutritious, whole foods certainly can't hurt.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Experts Share 5 Easy Ways To Support Your Gut This Summer & Beyond

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Experts Share 5 Easy Ways To Support Your Gut This Summer & Beyond
Integrative Health

Yes, Light Is A Form Of Medicine: Here's Why + The Dosage You Need

Jason Wachob
Yes, Light Is A Form Of Medicine: Here's Why + The Dosage You Need
Mental Health

This Trait Can Decrease Chances Of Insomnia By Up To 70%, Says New Study

Christina Coughlin
This Trait Can Decrease Chances Of Insomnia By Up To 70%, Says New Study
Nature

#BlackBotanistsWeek Is A Call For Equity In The Plant World

Emma Loewe
#BlackBotanistsWeek Is A Call For Equity In The Plant World
Spirituality

Why Rose Quartz Should Be The Next Crystal To Add To Your Collection

Sarah Regan
Why Rose Quartz Should Be The Next Crystal To Add To Your Collection
Beauty

This DIY Rosewater Spray Is Like An Energy Drink For Your Skin

Jamie Schneider
This DIY Rosewater Spray Is Like An Energy Drink For Your Skin
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Sensitivity Growth Spurts Are Real For Empaths—Here's How to Cope

Tanya Carroll Richardson
Sensitivity Growth Spurts Are Real For Empaths—Here's How to Cope
Beauty

The Major Pros & Cons Of Chemical & Physical Sunscreen

Alexandra Engler
The Major Pros & Cons Of Chemical & Physical Sunscreen
Beauty

Freckles Are Cute, But Can You Get Them Without Sun Damage? What Derms Say

Jamie Schneider
Freckles Are Cute, But Can You Get Them Without Sun Damage? What Derms Say
Beauty

This DIY Wart Remover Is Popular, But Does It Work? We Investigate

Jamie Schneider
This DIY Wart Remover Is Popular, But Does It Work? We Investigate
Integrative Health

The Supplement That Will Help You Get Over Summer Sluggishness

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement That Will Help You Get Over Summer Sluggishness
Mental Health

Probiotics & Prebiotics May Help Manage Depression Symptoms

Abby Moore
Probiotics & Prebiotics May Help Manage Depression Symptoms
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-finds-3-foods-that-may-lower-type-2-diabetes-risk

Your article and new folder have been saved!