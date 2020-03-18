As the weather begins transitioning to warmer temperatures, foods cravings also tend to change. But just because we're swapping hot soups for cooler salads doesn't mean comfort cravings entirely disappear. Enter: this Spring Equinox bowl.

Hearty grains and roasted carrots meet vibrant herbs and crunchy peppery radishes for a bowl that feels like the transition into spring. At this time of year, I'm craving freshness, but still need the grounding coziness of roasted vegetables and some chewy farro. This bowl hits all the spots!

Makes 3 to 4 bowls