Welcome Spring With This Equinox-Inspired Veggie & Grain Bowl

Leah Vanderveldt
Spring Equinox Salad

Image by Belle Daughtry / Contributor

March 18, 2020 — 20:04 PM

As the weather begins transitioning to warmer temperatures, foods cravings also tend to change. But just because we're swapping hot soups for cooler salads doesn't mean comfort cravings entirely disappear. Enter: this Spring Equinox bowl.

Hearty grains and roasted carrots meet vibrant herbs and crunchy peppery radishes for a bowl that feels like the transition into spring. At this time of year, I'm craving freshness, but still need the grounding coziness of roasted vegetables and some chewy farro. This bowl hits all the spots!

Makes 3 to 4 bowls

Ingredients

Bowl

  • 1.5 lbs carrots, washed and cut on the diagonal into ovals
  •  2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1.5 cups dry pearled farro (or substitute with quinoa)
  • 1 large handful of greens (arugula or baby kale), roughly chopped
  • 2 cups cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed (or 1 soft boiled egg per bowl)
  • 3 to 4 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh cilantro or coriander, roughly chopped
  • 1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese (optional)
  • Salt
Tahini herb dressing

  • 1/4 cup tahini
  • Freshly squeezed juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon ﬁnely chopped fresh chives
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/4 scant teaspoon dried dill
  • Salt

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F
  2. Toss the sliced carrots with the olive oil and a generous pinch of salt.
  3. Spread the carrots out on a baking tray (you may need to spread between two trays) and roast for 25 to 30 minutes, ﬂipping around the 20 minute mark. They’re done when they’re easily pierced with a fork and golden brown at the edges.
  4. While the carrots are roasting, cook the farro (or quinoa) according to the package instructions.
  5. Make the dressing by whisking the ingredients together with 1/4 cup water in a small bowl.
  6. If you’re including a soft-boiled egg: place the eggs in a pan of cold water, bring to a boil, cover, remove from the heat, and let stand for 6 minutes. Run under cold water, peel, and cut in half.
  7. To serve, combine the greens with a spoonful of dressing and toss to combine.
  8. Place in individual serving bowls and top the greens with the cooked farro, chickpeas or egg, roasted carrots, sliced radishes, and herbs.
  9. Drizzle with another couple of spoonfuls of dressing and sprinkle with crumbled goat cheese, if using.

This bowl can be served warm or at room temperature. Enjoy!

Excerpted from Magical Self-Care for Everyday Life: Create Your Own Personal Wellness Rituals Using the Tarot, Space-Clearing, Breathwork, High-Vibe Recipes, and More by Leah Vanderveldt, CICO Books

