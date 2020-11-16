This Underrated, Gut-Healthy Ancient Grain Deserves A Spot In Your Pantry

Ancient grains like quinoa, rye, and spelt have become pretty well-known ingredients in the U.S. market, and are pantry staples in most health-conscious kitchens.

Teff, another variety of ancient grain, isn't quite as mainstream in the Western diet yet. Though, it has long been a staple food in other parts of the world—particularly Ethiopia, its origin country.

Already known as a good source of protein, calcium, and fiber, a recent study from a team of food scientists at Cornell University found another beneficial reason to try teff: a positive impact on the gut microbiome.