This Underrated, Gut-Healthy Ancient Grain Deserves A Spot In Your Pantry

This study didn't specifically observe human dietary consumption of the grain, but rather confirmed what the researchers already thought about teff. The high fiber content of the grain likely leads to improvements in gut health. Because fiber is crucial for the digestive systems natural detoxifying processes, and for optimal colon health, it's logical that a high-fiber grain such as teff would benefit the gut.

Introducing the grain to your diet couldn't be easier: in it's whole form, which is quite small and therefore doesn't need to be broken down first, this gluten-free grain is perfect for porridges and rice pilafs. But you can also get teff flour, which is a great option for gluten-free baking and cooking.

To cook teff, add ½ cup of teff to 2 cups a boiling liquid of your choice—you can use water, but using broth can elevate the benefits and flavor. Then cover it, reducing the heat to low and cooking for 15 to 20 minutes (you're looking for the grain to completely absorb the liquid.) Make sure to stir it, occasionally.

Want to give the flour version a try? Start with something simple, like using it in these pancakes or in a healthier version of a childhood favorite: crunchy cinnamon cereal.