Pasta is one of those ultimate comfort foods: it can take many forms, it doesn't take too long to make, and can you can stock your pantry with a variety of shapes and sizes so it never gets boring.

But just because it's good for the soul doesn't always mean our favorite pasta dishes are actually good for us. Enter these sauces, which provide updates to the classic favorite sauces we all know, with healthy swaps to make you feel as good as they taste. Pair them with a grain-free pasta for a wholesome (and filling) homemade meal.