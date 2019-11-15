mindbodygreen

This Pumpkin Maple-Glazed Penne Pasta Is Fall In A Bowl

Jamie Schneider
November 15, 2019

With flavorful roasted vegetables, creamy pumpkin, and sweet maple glaze—this pasta dish is truly fall in a bowl. It features some of our favorite veggies of the season (think butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and nutty parsnips), and you can easily swap out the veggies for other preferred produce once spring rolls around.

While this pasta is plant-based, feel free to mix in some additional lean protein—diced chicken or turkey meatballs sound right up my alley. This dish is easy to make, filling, and will make your kitchen smell like Thanksgiving year-round. What more could you ask for in a meal?

Pumpkin Maple-Glazed Penne With Roasted Fall Vegetables

Yields 5 servings

For the roasted fall vegetables:

  • 1 cup (140 g) peeled and chopped butternut squash
  • 1 cup (130 g) peeled and chopped carrots
  • 1 cup (110 g) peeled and chopped parsnips
  • 1 cup (88 g) halved Brussels sprouts
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon black pepper

For the pasta:

  • 16 ounces (455 g) penne pasta (gluten-free, if desired)
  • ½ cup (123 g) pure pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie filling)
  • 1 cup (235 ml) lite coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons (40 g) pure maple syrup
  • ¾ teaspoon salt, or to taste
  • 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil (optional)
Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
  2. Toss the vegetables in a large bowl with the olive oil, thyme, salt, and pepper. Spread out onto the prepared baking sheet in an even layer. Roast for 15 minutes, stir, and roast for 10 to 15 more minutes until the vegetables are tender and browning on the sides.
  3. Meanwhile, cook the penne according to package directions. Be sure to salt your cooking water well.
  4. When your pasta and vegetables have about 10 minutes cooking time left, whisk all the sauce ingredients in a large skillet over medium heat. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to low to simmer for 5 to 10 minutes until thickened a bit. 
  5. Add the cooked pasta and roasted vegetables to the skillet with the sauce and toss well to coat. Add the olive oil, if using. Season with extra salt and pepper, if desired.

Note: The pasta will continue to soak up the sauce when storing leftovers. You may need a splash of vegetable broth to loosen it up when reheating.

Recipe excerpted from The Meatless Monday Family Cookbook by Jenn Sebestyen. Reprinted with permission from Fair Winds Press, an imprint of The Quarto Group, 2019.

