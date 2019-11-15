With flavorful roasted vegetables, creamy pumpkin, and sweet maple glaze—this pasta dish is truly fall in a bowl. It features some of our favorite veggies of the season (think butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, and nutty parsnips), and you can easily swap out the veggies for other preferred produce once spring rolls around.

While this pasta is plant-based, feel free to mix in some additional lean protein—diced chicken or turkey meatballs sound right up my alley. This dish is easy to make, filling, and will make your kitchen smell like Thanksgiving year-round. What more could you ask for in a meal?