This Spiced Maple & Pecan Butter Will Become Your New Fall Staple

Perfect for early fall, this spiced maple and pecan butter will be sure to give you that cozy feeling as the weather turns crisp (how is it September already?). The combination of maple, pecan, and cinnamon smacks of a cool fall morning, and this sugar-free nut butter captures those rich, spicy flavors to enjoy anytime.

Pecans are a great source of monounsaturated fats to aid with cholesterol levels, and the cinnamon in this recipe gives the spread an extra burst of fall flavor while simultaneously helping lower your blood pressure. Whether you simply swipe it on a piece of toast or add it to a bowl of apple-cinnamon oatmeal, you'll want to swap this recipe for all of your nut butter staples this fall.