These Spicy Snackable Brussels Sprouts Are Essential For Your Next Road Trip
Road trip food usually consists of salty snacks and sodas from convenience stores or fast food burgers and fries, guaranteed to give you an energy crash and rumbly stomach. Finding convenient food that fits the Whole30 template is hard—so take your Whole30 on the road!
These Brussels sprouts are a perfect snack for a road trip, even for the person who's doing the driving. You can just pick them up and pop them in your mouth—easy-peasy. Pack them into a cooler (don't forget the napkins) and hit the road!
Snackable Spicy Garlic Brussels Sprouts
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, thinly sliced
- 4 cups Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
- ½ teaspoon coarse salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon chipotle powder or cayenne pepper
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a large baking pan with parchment paper.
- In a saucepan, heat the olive oil and garlic over medium heat, until the garlic is fragrant and starts to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat; cool for 5 minutes. Remove the garlic from the oil; discard the garlic.
- Place the Brussels sprouts in a large bowl. Drizzle with garlic oil and sprinkle with the salt, pepper, and chipotle powder; toss to coat. Arrange the sprouts in a single layer on the pan.
- Roast for about 25 minutes, stirring once halfway through, until lightly browned and just tender.
- Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool.
- Place the Brussels sprouts in an airtight container. Chill for at least 2 hours before traveling.
Timing:
- Prep: 15 minutes
- Cook: 30 minutes
- Chill: 2 hours
- Total: 2 hours, 45 minutes
To Travel: Place the container of Brussels sprouts in a cooler with ice packs or ice. Consume within 8 hours unless you replenish the cooler with fresh ice packs or ice or are able to transfer the container to a refrigerator.
Excerpted from The Whole30 Friends & Family © 2019 by Melissa Hartwig Urban. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.