Road trip food usually consists of salty snacks and sodas from convenience stores or fast food burgers and fries, guaranteed to give you an energy crash and rumbly stomach. Finding convenient food that fits the Whole30 template is hard—so take your Whole30 on the road!

These Brussels sprouts are a perfect snack for a road trip, even for the person who's doing the driving. You can just pick them up and pop them in your mouth—easy-peasy. Pack them into a cooler (don't forget the napkins) and hit the road!