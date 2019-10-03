Get Your Root Vegetables In With These Blood Orange Roasted Parsnips
Parsnips might resemble carrots or sweet potatoes, but once you try this recipe, these root vegetables will be your new go-to side dish for fall. The nutty flavor balances perfectly with the roasted citrus, and the sprinkle of thyme gives it a comforting aroma. Parsnips contain potassium and vitamin B, making them a nutritious choice for an autumn dinner. Plus, who doesn't love those blood oranges for their vitamin C and cold-busting properties (and that rich, dark-red pigment)?
This dish from Meike Peters' 365: A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking is easy to make, incredibly versatile, and a nutritious addition to a cozy dinner. What's more, the array of fall-inspired colors looks beautiful on the plate. What more could you need?
Roasted Parsnips With Clementine, Blood Orange & Thyme
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 10 ounces (280 g) peeled parsnips
- 1 large blood orange
- 2 medium sprigs fresh thyme
- ¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil, plus more for serving
- Flaky sea salt
- Coarsely ground pepper
- 2 large clementines (or tangerines)
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Cut the parsnips lengthwise into thin wedges. Peel the clementines and orange, removing the skin and white pith, and cut into thick slices.
- In a medium baking dish, drizzle the parsnips and thyme with the olive oil, toss to combine, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Roast, flipping the parsnips twice, for about 35 minutes or until golden brown and tender.
- Spread the clementine and blood orange slices on a large platter. Arrange the parsnips and thyme on top, drizzle with a little olive oil, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve warm or as a cold salad.
Recipe excerpted from 365: A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking, by Meike Peters, 2019. Reprinted with permission from. Prestel Publishing.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.