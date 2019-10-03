Get Your Root Vegetables In With These Blood Orange Roasted Parsnips

Parsnips might resemble carrots or sweet potatoes, but once you try this recipe, these root vegetables will be your new go-to side dish for fall. The nutty flavor balances perfectly with the roasted citrus, and the sprinkle of thyme gives it a comforting aroma. Parsnips contain potassium and vitamin B, making them a nutritious choice for an autumn dinner. Plus, who doesn't love those blood oranges for their vitamin C and cold-busting properties (and that rich, dark-red pigment)?

This dish from Meike Peters' 365: A Year of Everyday Cooking and Baking is easy to make, incredibly versatile, and a nutritious addition to a cozy dinner. What's more, the array of fall-inspired colors looks beautiful on the plate. What more could you need?