This Greek Spaghetti With Meat Sauce Is A Mediterranean-Diet Dream

As far as Instant Pot recipes go, a filling, fragrant meat sauce is a sure win. Elevate your standard spaghetti with Kelly Jaggers' Greek version of meat sauce from her book, The Everything Mediterranean Instant Pot Cookbook.

If you can, try to get Greek myzithra cheese for the full effect (although, if you can't find it, Parmesan will do just fine). Bay leaves are also a Mediterranean staple that gives the sauce those fresh, aromatic flavors. Pair this meal with a glass (or two) of red wine, gather some friends and family members, and you've got yourself a Mediterranean-diet-approved dinner. Enjoy!