This Greek Spaghetti With Meat Sauce Is A Mediterranean-Diet Dream

Pasta Pasta Pasta

Image by Davide Illini / Stocksy

February 12, 2020 — 11:12 AM

As far as Instant Pot recipes go, a filling, fragrant meat sauce is a sure win. Elevate your standard spaghetti with Kelly Jaggers' Greek version of meat sauce from her book, The Everything Mediterranean Instant Pot Cookbook.

If you can, try to get Greek myzithra cheese for the full effect (although, if you can't find it, Parmesan will do just fine). Bay leaves are also a Mediterranean staple that gives the sauce those fresh, aromatic flavors. Pair this meal with a glass (or two) of red wine, gather some friends and family members, and you've got yourself a Mediterranean-diet-approved dinner. Enjoy!

Greek Spaghetti With Meat Sauce   

Serves 6  

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound spaghetti 
  • 4 cups water 
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided 
  • 1 medium white onion, peeled and diced 
  • ½ pound lean ground veal 
  • ½ teaspoon salt 
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper 
  • ¼ cup white wine 
  • ½ cup tomato sauce 
  • 1 (3-inch) cinnamon stick 
  • 2 bay leaves 
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled 
  • ¼ cup grated aged myzithra or Parmesan cheese  

Method:

  1. Add pasta, water, and 1 tablespoon oil to the Instant Pot®. Close lid, set steam release to Sealing, press the Manual button, and set time to 4 minutes. When the timer beeps, quick-release the pressure until the float valve drops, open lid, and drain. Press the Cancel button. Set aside.  
  2. Press the Sauté button and heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add onion and cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Add veal and crumble well. Keep stirring until meat is browned, about 5 minutes. Add salt, pepper, wine, and tomato sauce, and mix well. 
  3. Stir in cinnamon stick, bay leaves, and garlic. Press the Cancel button. Close lid, set steam release to Sealing, press the Manual button, and set time to 5 minutes. When the timer beeps, quick-release the pressure until the float valve drops and open lid. Remove and discard cinnamon stick and bay leaves.  
  4. Place pasta in a large bowl. Sprinkle with cheese and spoon meat sauce over top. Serve immediately.  

Excerpted from The Everything® Mediterranean Instant Pot® Cookbook by Kelly Jaggers. Copyright © 2020 by Simon & Schuster Inc. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved. 

