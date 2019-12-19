When it comes to the world of wine, we're always welcoming expert opinions. So when we sat down with Chef Ryan Hardy for the mindbodygreen podcast, we were sure to get Hardy's two cents on the best ones out there.

The Mediterranean-inspired chef knows good wine, touching on the value a nice bottle can add to an already great meal. "I really look at the power of a meal as the conversation that happens between people when they sit down," he says. "And the wine is the lubricant, right? And the food is the nourishment, and the conversation is the digestion."

His insight didn't stop there (but we also recommend you listen to the full conversation with co-CEO Jason Wachob because he also gets into how to eat gluten in a healthy way). Ryan also covered the world of wine, how it's changing, and his favorite picks for a nice glass of red.