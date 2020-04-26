With clients like Jennifer Garner, Molly Sims, Jessica Alba, Chelsea Handler, and more, plus writing two books including her recent Body Love Every Day and being a mbg class instructor, Kelly LeVeque's schedule has always been packed. Now that she's home all day with her 1 year old, Bash and husband, Chris (who has a slight preference for more indulgent than healthy food), she's shifting the way she looks at feeding herself and her family. Where she used to cook in three day increments, she's now planning at least a week in advance. "This has forced me to look strategically at the whole week," she says. "I'm using my freezer more than ever." And since they're limiting takeout and delivery, she's cooking more of what Chris and Bash like: "I'm changing my grocery list order to make sure the Thrive pork box is available and I even made tater tots from scratch the other day—they were easier than I thought they'd be!" she says.

And adding more family-friendly meals to her repertoire isn't the only quarantine lesson she's learned. Planning ahead has some unexpected perks: Kelly's found she's able to save way more time and money than she realized. "Now we do two grocery stores once a week, versus multiple trips throughout the week. I've found it calming, it's freed up a lot more time in a day. We added all our grocery bills and it's a big difference—especially when you include lunches, meeting people for drinks, and all those coffees."

Here's how she stocks up to get through a whole week—and exactly what she makes with what's in her freezer.